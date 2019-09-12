El PSOE desconvoca su Consejo de Política Federal por la gota fría

El Partido Socialista ha decidido desconvocar la reunión de su Consejo de Política Federal que tenía previsto celebrar en Logroño debido a las inundaciones y a la situación de emergencia que está viviendo el Levante a causa de la gota fría.
Fuentes del PSOE han confirmado la desconvocatoria de esta cita que iba a presidir el líder del partido y jefe del Ejecutivo en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y a la que estaban convocados todos los barones del partido. Una reunión importante que se iba a celebrar en un momento político clave con las negociaciones con Podemos encalladas y a dos días del inicio de las consultas del Rey para decidir si propone de nuevo o no a Sánchez candidato a la investidura.
La gota fría o DANA, que afecta a todo el sureste peninsular con especial intensidad en Murcia, Valencia, Alicante y Albacete, ha dejado este jueves dos víctimas además de desbordamientos de ríos, coches arrastrados, vías anegadas, un centenar de evacuados y cientos de miles de alumnos sin clases.
Pedro Sánchez ha publicado esta misma noche un mensaje en Twitter en el que destaca que la Unidad Militar de Emergencias, las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado y los servicios de emergencias trabajarán durante toda la noche "para minimizar los efectos" de la gota fría. "Nuestro agradecimiento a su labor y toda nuestra solidaridad con los miles de personas afectadas por las lluvias torrenciales", añade el presidente del Gobierno en funciones.
La @UME, las FCSE y los servicios de emergencias trabajan a esta hora, y lo harán durante toda la noche, para minimizar los efectos de la #DANA. Nuestro agradecimiento a su labor y toda nuestra solidaridad con los miles de personas afectadas por las lluvias torrenciales. https://t.co/v1EWp2Ysmi— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 12 de septiembre de 2019
