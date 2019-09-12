Público
El PSOE desconvoca su Consejo de Política Federal por la gota fría

Pedro Sánchez iba a presidir la reunión, a la que estaban convocados todos los barones del partido.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. - EFE

El Partido Socialista ha decidido desconvocar la reunión de su Consejo de Política Federal que tenía previsto celebrar en Logroño debido a las inundaciones y a la situación de emergencia que está viviendo el Levante a causa de la gota fría.

Fuentes del PSOE han confirmado la desconvocatoria de esta cita que iba a presidir el líder del partido y jefe del Ejecutivo en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y a la que estaban convocados todos los barones del partido. Una reunión importante que se iba a celebrar en un momento político clave con las negociaciones con Podemos encalladas y a dos días del inicio de las consultas del Rey para decidir si propone de nuevo o no a Sánchez candidato a la investidura.

La gota fría o DANA, que afecta a todo el sureste peninsular con especial intensidad en Murcia, Valencia, Alicante y Albacete, ha dejado este jueves dos víctimas además de desbordamientos de ríos, coches arrastrados, vías anegadas, un centenar de evacuados y cientos de miles de alumnos sin clases.

Pedro Sánchez ha publicado esta misma noche un mensaje en Twitter en el que destaca que la Unidad Militar de Emergencias, las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado y los servicios de emergencias trabajarán durante toda la noche "para minimizar los efectos" de la gota fría. "Nuestro agradecimiento a su labor y toda nuestra solidaridad con los miles de personas afectadas por las lluvias torrenciales", añade el presidente del Gobierno en funciones.

