La intención de voto del PSOE tras la llegada de Pedro Sánchez a La Moncloa se dispata: los socialistas ganarían las elecciones generales de celebrarse hoy, según reflejan los últimos datos del Barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), que les otorga una intención de voto del 29,9%, casi siete puntos más que en la última encuesta.
El Partido Socialista aventaja en casi diez puntos (concretamente, 9,5 puntos) al PP, que sigue en retroceso y marca un nuevo mínimo, con un voto del 20,4% (cuatro puntos menos que en el anterior sondeo). Le alcanza Ciudadanos, al que el CIS atribuye una intención de voto de también el 20,4% (baja dos puntos).
Unidos Podemos y sus confluencias pierden cuatro punto y se sitúan en un 15,6% de intención de voto según la encuesta del CIS.
El Barómetro de julio es el primero con datos de intención de voto que realiza el CIS desde el triunfo de la moción de censura que llevó al socialista Pedro Sánchez a La Moncloa.
El trabajo de campo de la encuesta se realizó durante los primeros días de julio, cuando el Ejecutivo de Sánchez cumplía un mes, pero antes de la elección de Pablo Casado como sucesor de Mariano Rajoy al frente del partido. No obstante, refleja la incidencia entre los electores de la salida de Rajoy y del inicio del proceso de primarias en el PP, cuya primera vuelta, en la que salieron vencedores Casado y la exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, tuvo lugar el 5 de julio.
El anterior barómetro con intención de voto fue el de abril, en el que el PP se mantuvo como primera fuerza, con una estimación de voto del 24% (su peor dato histórico hasta ese momento) y ya sólo sacando 1,6 puntos al segundo clasificado, Ciudadanos. La formación naranja subió hasta el 22,4% y superó al PSOE, que bajó al tercer puesto con un 22%. La cuarta plaza fue Unidos Podemos y sus confluencias, que marcaron un 19,6% en estimación de voto.
(Habrá ampliación)
