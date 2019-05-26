El PSOE gana las elecciones europeas seguido del PP con 11-12, mientras en la batalla catalana se impondría la lista de Puigdemont que obtendría su escaño para Bruselas, según los sondeos publicados al cierre de los colegios electorales.
Según el sondeo de GAD3 para ABC, el PSOE se ha convertido en el triunfador de las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo al conseguir 18 escaños y el 30,3% de los votos. Le sigue el PP con 11-12 y el 19,5% de los votos. El tercer partido más votado sería Ciudadanos con 8 parlamentarios y el 14,2% de los votos, seguido de Unidas Podemos con 7 parlamentarios y 11,8%. Vox entraría por primera vez en la cámara europea con 4 o 5 escaños y 8,2%.
En la batalla catalana entre Carles Puigdemont y Oriol Junqueras, ganaría el primero al conseguir 2-3 escaños y el 4,8% de los votos. Por su parte la coalición donde se ubica ERC, con Eh Bildu y el BNG obtendría 2 parlamentarios y el 3,5% de los votos. La Coalición por Europa, que integra entre otros a PNV y Coalición Canaria, obtendría entre 0 y 1 escaños.
Parecidos resultados refleja un sondeo de Celeste-Tel para eldiario.es. El PSOE ganaría las elecciones europeas con el 28,4% de los votos, once más que el PP.
De acuerdo con esa encuesta, la lista que encabeza Josep Borrell obtendría 18 escaños, el PP 11, Ciudadanos 9 (con el 16% de los votos) y Unidas Podemos 7 (12,4%).
Vox obtendría por primera vez representación en Europa, con 4 escaños, si bien obtendría menor porcentaje de votos que los que cosechó en las generales. Otra de las claves que apunta la encuesta es la victoria de la coalición Ahora Repúblicas (encabezada por Oriol Junqueras y con tres europarlamentarios) sobre la lista de Puigdemont, que obtendría un solo escaño.
