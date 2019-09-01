El primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, ha reclamado este domingo que el PSOE llegue a un acuerdo con Podemos, para el que cree que hay posibilidades porque las coincidencias de programa son muy altas, y ha opinado que "la repetición electoral no es deseable".
En una entrevista en La Vanguardia, ha explicado que hay diferencias de planteamiento entre ambos partidos: Podemos apuesta por la coalición, mientras que el PSOE lo hace por la colaboración parlamentaria o el acuerdo programático.
Iceta ha descartado un pacto con Cs, y ha asegurado que su líder, Albert Rivera, ha decidido encabezar las derechas españolas: "Un acuerdo con Cs ahora mismo es absolutamente descartable porque no lo quieren".
Preguntado por los efectos de la sentencia del proceso independentista, el socialista ha afirmado que tendrá un impacto político y ha augurado que "probablemente habrá tarde o temprano unas elecciones al Parlament que abrirán una nueva etapa política".
Ha sostenido que su función política está centrada en Catalunya, al ser preguntado por si el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, le había ofrecido ser ministro, y ha insistido en que tiene previsto presentarse a "unas futuras elecciones que no están lejanas en el tiempo" en Catalunya.
