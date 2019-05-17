El primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, ha celebrado que el presidente del Gobierno y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, haya elegido a los catalanes Meritxell Batet y Manuel Cruz para presidir el Congreso y el Senado, respectivamente: "Es un gesto muy poderoso".

En una entrevista este viernes en la Ser Catalunya, ha relatado que se ha "emocionado" cuando Sánchez le ha comunicado la decisión por teléfono, tras lo que ha hablado también con Batet y Cruz.

De Batet ha dicho que está "preparadísima" para el cargo, y de Cruz ha augurado que hará un trabajo fantástico en el Senado, por lo que ha señalado que si le quedó alguna espina clavada tras el rechazo a su nombramiento como senador, ya se la ha quitado.

"Un poco decepcionado"

Iceta ha dicho estar "un poco decepcionado" por la decisión del Parlament de no nombrarle senador, y ha considerado que los independentistas tomaron una mala decisión política al rechazar su designación.

Ha explicado que le tuvo que dar más de una vuelta a la propuesta de Sánchez, pero se decidió al pensar que no era necesario renunciar a su escaño en el Parlament: "Puedo ir porque no me marcho del todo", ha dicho que pensó.

Aun así, advirtió a Sánchez del riesgo de que rechazaran su nombramiento, aunque el presidente del Gobierno "no lo creía, porque le parecía inconcebible". Iceta ha indicado que a pesar de todo no da por acabada la cortesía parlamentaria porque él no la perderá: "Viene de la educación que ha recibido cada uno".