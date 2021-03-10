Estás leyendo: PSOE, Más Madrid y Podemos presentan sendas mociones de censura para frenar el adelanto electoral de Ayuso

Elecciones Madrid PSOE, Más Madrid y Podemos presentan sendas mociones de censura para frenar el adelanto electoral de Ayuso

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid dimite, disuelve la Asamblea y convoca elecciones anticipadas el 4 de mayo.

El portavoz del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, tras registrar una moción de censura contra Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
Ángel Gabilondo, tras registrar una moción de censura contra Díaz Ayuso. CHEMA Moya / Efe

Los grupos parlamentarios del PSOE y Más Madrid han registrado este miércoles sendas mociones de censura contra la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, tras el anuncio de convocatoria de elecciones anticipadas en la región, donde el PP gobierna en coalición con Ciudadanos.

El PSOE propone como candidato al portavoz del partido en la Asamblea madrileña, Ángel Gabilondo, y Más Madrid a la diputada Mónica García.

Ayuso ha disuelto la Asamblea de Madrid y va a convocar elecciones anticipadas en la Comunidad de Madrid, donde gobierna en coalición con Ciudadanos, tras la presentación de una moción de censura de PSOE y Cs al PP en Murcia, donde la formación naranja y populares también gobiernan en coalición.

Una vez convocados los comicios, no sería posible presentar una moción de censura en la Asamblea de Madrid, puesto que se firma el decreto de disolución de la Cámara regional y no tendrían ninguna validez.

La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), convocará elecciones anticipadas el martes 4 de mayo en la Comunidad de Madrid, donde hasta ahora gobernaba en coalición con Ciudadanos, han confirmado a Efe fuentes del Gobierno regional.

La decisión la ha tomado tras la presentación de una moción de censura de PSOE y Cs al PP en Murcia, donde la formación naranja y populares también gobiernan en coalición, para tratar de frenar otra moción en Madrid.

