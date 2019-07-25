Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El PSOE niega haber filtrado los documentos de las negociaciones pero un análisis de los metadatos lo deja en evidencia

La vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo ha negado en varias ocasiones haber filtrado a la prensa este miércoles por la noche los documentos con las propuestas de PSOE y Unidas Podemos. Un análisis de los metadatos refleja, no obstante, que estos documentos fueron modificados por personas del Área de Vicepresidencia del Gobierno

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La vicepresidenta en funciones, Carmen Calvo, en su llegada a la sesión de investidura este martes. / Europa Press

La vicepresidenta en funciones, Carmen Calvo, en su llegada a la sesión de investidura este martes. / Europa Press

"Nosotros hemos tenido la gallardía de no filtrar nada. No hemos desvelado ni una sola cosa a lo largo de todos estos días por el bien de la negociación". Así se expresaba este jueves a primera hora de la mañana la vicepresidenta del Gobierno Carmen Calvo en una entrevista concedida a Cadena Ser. La vicepresidenta se refería a los documentos que se filtraron el miércoles por la noche que incluían tanto las peticiones de Unidas Podemos como las propuestas del PSOE. Horas después, Calvo volvía a negar haber filtrado nada en La Sexta. 

Sin embargo, un análisis de los metadatos de los documentos muestran que ambos fueron modificados por personas del Área de Vicepresidencia del Gobierno dirigida por Carmen Calvo, tal y como desvela Maldita.es, y que la fecha de creación fue entre las 20:00 horas y las 22:00 horas del miércoles 24 de julio.

Siempre según maldita.es, el documento que narra las exigencias de Unidas Podemos a Sánchez tiene como fecha de creación las 20:33 del miércoles 24 de julio y la ‘autora’ es Raquel Raboso Fernández, jefa de Secretaría de la Vicepresidencia del Gobierno. El otro documento, de las propuestas por parte del PSOE a Unidas Podemos, fue modificado por Gema Castillo Ramos, directora del Gabinete Adjunta de la vicepresidenta del Gobierno.

Tras este análisis de los metadatos, Maldita.es ha contactado con la vicepresidencia del Gobierno para volver a preguntar si ellos habían difundido estos documentos. Sin embargo, el departamento de comunicación del PSOE ha rechazado contestar si los documentos fueron filtrados por Vicepresidencia y han matizado que “Calvo, durante las negociaciones, no ha difundido documento alguno que formase parte de la negociación”.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad