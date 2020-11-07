Estás leyendo: El PSOE presenta una querella contra el Ayuntamiento de Madrid por vulnerar la memoria histórica

Esta querella contra el Consistorio, además, se debe por "el destrozo", a juicio del PSOE, de la placa en homenaje a Largo Caballero que, hasta su retirada el 15 de octubre, estaba en la fachada de la casa del distrito de Chamberí donde nació.

Operarios de Ferrovial retiran la placa a Largo Caballero en Madrid./ MÁS MADRID.

El PSOE y el grupo municipal socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid han presentado un recurso contencioso-administrativo contra el acuerdo del Pleno que pretende retirar de esta ciudad los homenajes a Indalecio Prieto y Francisco Largo Caballero, a lo que se suma otro recurso del sindicato UGT.

El recurso contencioso-administrativo del PSOE tiene como objetivo la suspensión cautelar del acuerdo del Pleno del pasado 29 de septiembre -a propuesta de Vox y con el respaldo del PP y Cs- de renombrar las calles Largo Caballero e Indalecio Prieto y retirar las estatuas y placas que el primero, presidente de la República (1936-1937) durante la Guerra Civil, tiene dedicadas en Madrid.

Esta querella contra el Consistorio, además, se debe por "el destrozo", a juicio del PSOE, de la placa en homenaje a Largo Caballero que, hasta su retirada el 15 de octubre, estaba en la fachada de la casa del distrito de Chamberí donde nació.

Asimismo, los socialistas apelan a que la retirada de homenajes va contra la Ley de Memoria Histórica (LMH) y la propia Constitución. Destaca el recurso que el artículo 46 de la Constitución ordena a los poderes públicos "la conservación y el enriquecimiento del patrimonio histórico, cultural y artístico de los pueblos de España y de los bienes que lo integran, cualquiera que sea su régimen jurídico y su titularidad".

En declaraciones remitidas a la prensa, el concejal socialista Ramón Silva ha señalado que la actuación del Consistorio, con el apoyo e iniciativa de Vox, es "inconcebible", además denuncia el uso "maniqueo", "torticero" y "espurio" de la Ley de Memoria Histórica que llega incluso a subvertir el orden constitucional.

Por su parte, UGT ha solicitado al Juzgado la adopción como medida cautelar de la suspensión de la eficacia del Acuerdo del Pleno, para que no se modifique el nombre de las calles dedicadas a Francisco Largo Caballero e Indalecio Prieto mientras se tramita el recurso.

Asimismo, han añadido en un comunicado, están trabajando activamente para la preparación de una querella criminal por la destrucción de la placa, de "indudable valor artístico e histórico", de Largo Caballero que fue retirada el 15 de octubre y estaba en la fachada de la casa de Chamberí donde nació.

