El PSOE propone a Ander Gil como nuevo presidente del Senado tras la marcha de Pilar Llop al Ministerio de Justicia

Ander Gil se convertirá previsiblemente en presidente del Senado este mismo lunes, ya que precisamente estaba convocada una sesión plenaria.

Bancada socialista en el Senado, con el portavoz, Ander Gil, en primer plano. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo.
Bancada socialista en el Senado, con el portavoz, Ander Gil, en primer plano. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo.

El hasta ahora portavoz del PSOE en el Senado, Ander Gil, se presentará este lunes como candidato a ocupar la Presidencia de la Cámara Alta tras la marcha de Pilar Llop al Ministerio de Justicia, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes cercanas al dirigente socialista.

De este modo, Ander Gil se convertirá previsiblemente en presidente del Senado este mismo lunes, ya que precisamente estaba convocada una sesión plenaria para ratificar a Llop en ese puesto. Ahora, con su salida de la Cámara Alta dirección al Ministerio de Justicia, se aprovechará ese mismo Pleno para nombrar a Ander Gil como la cuarta autoridad del Estado.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anuncia este sábado una remodelación de Gobierno que no afecta a los ministros de Unidas Podemos. Pero sí a los del PSOE. Entre ellos, Carmen Calvo sale del Ejecutivo, Nadia Calviño asume la Vicepresidencia Primera y Félix Bolaños pasa a ser ministro de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática.

