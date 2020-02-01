Estás leyendo: Sánchez incorpora a cuatro ministros a la dirección del PSOE para reforzar el partido hasta el próximo congreso

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

PSOE Sánchez incorpora a cuatro ministros a la dirección del PSOE para reforzar el partido hasta el próximo congreso

Los ministros, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes y Salvador Illa junto con las ministras María Jesús Montero y Carolina Darias se suman  a la Comisión Permanente de la Ejecutiva Federal socialista (CEF), el órgano encargado de aplicar y dirigir la política delPartido.

Congreso Federal PSOE
Reunión de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal PSOE | EP

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

europa press

El PSOE ha incorporado a cuatro ministros del Gobierno de coalición liderado por Pedro Sánchez a la Comisión Permanente de la Ejecutiva Federal socialista para reforzar el partido hasta que celebre su próximo congreso.

Entre ellos estará el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, miembro de la dirección federal pero no de la Permanente, la titular de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, el responsable de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y la ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias, según ha avanzado eldiario.es. En el marco de estos movimientos, Nuria Marín, del PSC, que dirigía hasta ahora la secretaria de Política Social, será sustituida por Luz Martínez-Seijo, encargada de Educación pero sin puesto en la Permanente.

Además, el hasta ahora responsable de Formación, Javier Izquierdo, pasará al área de Relaciones Sociolaborales, mientras que el secretario de coordinación, Santos Cerdán, se ocupará de las relaciones y la coordinación entre el Gobierno y el partido, según la información adelantada por eldiario.es. 

La presidenta del PSOE, Cristina Narbona, ya dijo esta semana que empezaba una nueva etapa en el partido y que la Ejecutiva en pleno se reuniría todos los lunes al menos en su versión reducida, la llamada Comisión Permanente, y con periodicidad más o menos mensual.

Este lunes, día 3, se hará una excepción porque es la ceremonia de apertura solemne de la legislatura con presencia de los Reyes en el Congreso de los Diputados. El objetivo de estos cambios en la dirección del partido es el de reforzarlo hasta la celebración del próximo Congreso Federal, el 40, que, según los estatutos de la formación, se podría celebrar a partir de junio próximo, esto es, entre el tercer y el cuarto año de la celebración del último Congreso.

No obstante, según la propia Narbona, la voluntad es convocarlo en 2021 porque la prioridad en los próximos meses es consolidar el nuevo Gobierno, apoyando y explicando desde el partido sus actuaciones, además de que para este año hay previstas elecciones en Galicia, País Vasco y posiblemente en Cataluña.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú