El PSOE seguirá insistiendo hasta el final en pedir la abstención de PP y Ciudadanos

Los socialista, tras recibir el "no" de ambas formaciones a facilitar la investidura de Sánchez, pregunta a ambos partidos cuál es la alternativa que tienen si la bloquean. Los socialistas no la ven viable sin la abstención de uno de estos partidos

La portavoz socialista en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, en la rueda de prensa tras la reunión del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez con los líderes del PP, Pablo Casado, y de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera. EFE/Kiko Huesca

El PSOE seguirá insistiendo hasta el último momento en pedir la abstención de PP y Ciudadanos a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, pese a que el candidato socialista recibió este martes una respuesta contraria tanto de Pablo Casado como de Albert Rivera. Los socialistas creen que si la complicidad de al menos una de estas formaciones, Sánchez no será investido presidente.

La portavoz socialista, Adriana Lastra, explicó tras la reunión que el PSOE no quiere depender en la investidura de los partidos independentistas, por lo que seguirá apelando a PP y Ciudadanos, a los que interpeló directamente. "¿Porque cuál es su alternativa para que haya un Gobierno en España", se preguntó.

Lastra reiteró que ambos partido parece que siguen sin entender el mensaje que ha salido de las urnas en cuatro ocasiones, y quieren seguir instalado en un bloqueo. "Seguimos pensando que tienen el deber de hacer un ejercicio de responsabilidad"; dijo.

Para la dirigente socialista es llamativo que ambos partidos bloqueen la investidura de Sánchez, pero sí se pongan de acuerdo "para blanquear a la ultraderecha en Madrid llevándola a las instituciones", indicó.

Lastra indicó que hoy continuará la ronda de contactos con PNV, Compromís, Navarra Suma, Partido Regionalista Cántrabro y Coalición Canaria, y reconoció la necesidad de sumar más apoyos si PP y Ciudadanos persisten en su actitud.

No obstante, Lastra advirtió que ni con el apoyo de todas estas formaciones saldría adelante la investidura, ya que en el mejor de los casos sumarían 175 diputados ,a uno de la mayoría absoluta, y esto significaría un empate si los presos independentistas en el último momento renuncian al escaño y son sustituidos por los siguientes en la candidatura.

Por ello, en el PSOE todavía ven muchas dificultades para allanar el camino de la investidura, y siguen insistiendo en que sin la abstención de PP o Ciudadanos es bastante probable que no pueda salir adelante.

Lo más positivo para los socialistas de la jornada de este martes ha sido que se han abierto puentes con Unidas Podemos, pero recuerdan una y otra vez que el apoyo de la formación morada no garantiza que Sánchez continúe como presidente del Gobierno.

