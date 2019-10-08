Unidas Podemos y Más Madrid han solicitado al PSOE que exija la dimisión de la alcaldesa de Móstoles, Noelia Posse, por la colocación en el Consistorio de personas de su entorno, ya que se trata de una cuestión "lamentable" y "decepcionante".
Este lunes Posse se reafirmaba en su postura de no dimitir pese a quedarse en minoría, con sus 10 ediles más los 2 de Podemos, después de que Más Madrid Ganar Móstoles haya abandonado el Gobierno municipal. A este respecto, la portavoz de Unidas Podemos, Isa Serra, ha pedido al PSOE que "haga lo posible para que se lleve a cabo esa dimisión".
"No se ponen solución a esos nombramientos que se siguen haciendo a forma de enchufe y hay que tomar medidas más drásticas para que de una vez se ponga fin a esta crisis de gobernabilidad", ha lanzado. En cuanto a si su partido saldrá también del Gobierno, como ya ha hecho Más Madrid, ha indicado que esperarán a que PSOE "tome cartas en el asunto".
Desde Más Madrid, su portavoz, Pablo Gómez Perpinyà, ha indicado que les parece la situación "cuanto menos decepcionante" y que PSOE y Podemos hayan sellado "ese acuerdo y pacto en cuanto al enchufismo que abandera Posse". "Más Madrid ha tenido una actitud ejemplar que ha estado a la altura de las circunstancias, abandonando el Gobierno de esta ciudad", ha defendido.
