PSOE, Unidas Podemos, PNV, Vox y PP, en la primera fila del Hemiciclo del Congreso

La Mesa del Congreso ha aprobado este lunes el reparto de los escaños del hemiciclo que han acordado los grupos parlamentarios salvo Vox, que ha votado en contra. Según ese diseño, en la primera fila de la Cámara estarán PSOE, Unidas Podemos, PNV, Vox y PP. Esta distribución de escaños ha podido ser aprobada tras definirse previamente el número definitivo de grupos parlamentarios que funcionarán esta XIV Legislatura, diez con la autorización del Grupo Plural que ha dividido el Mixto.
La Mesa de la Cámara ha querido aprobar este mapa en su última reunión del año ante la posibilidad de que finalmente se celebre el debate de investidura esta semana o la próxima.
Según la distribución aprobada por el órgano de gobierno del Congreso, PP, Vox y Ciudadanos compartirán el tercio que queda a la derecha de la Presidencia de la Cámara, mientras que Unidas Podemos, PNV y ERC se quedan la parte central.
Así, el PP mantiene su lugar tradicional en el flanco que queda más a la derecha del Salón del Plenos y con su presidente Pablo Casado, y la dirección del grupo parlamentario en la primera fila. Por tanto, el presidente del Gobierno seguirá teniendo justo enfrente al jefe de la oposición.
A la misma altura que Casado, pero al otro lado de la fila de ese tercio de la derecha, se situará el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, acompañado por una pequeña parte de la dirección del grupo, ya que el grueso de los sus diputados se repartirán por las filas inmediatamente superiores y el denominado gallinero tanto del quesito derecho como del central.
En medio de los 52 diputados de Vox se ha abierto un hueco para incluir a los diez de Ciudadanos, repartidos en tres filas y con su portavoz, Inés Arrimadas, en la tercera fila detrás del Gobierno.
De su lado, el PSOE mantiene su lugar tradicional a la izquierda del Salón, mientras que Unidas Podemos volverá a compartir el sector central con los diputados de formaciones nacionalistas, independentistas y regionalistas.
En concreto, en primera fila se situarán a la izquierda los máximos dirigentes del Grupo Parlamentario de Unidas Podemos y a la derecha parte de los seis del PNV con su portavoz, Aitor Esteban, justo encima del banco azul. A partir de la tercera, detrás de los nacionalistas vascos y también con salida al pasillo para Gabriel Rufián, se colocarán los trece representantes de ERC.
Bildu, por su parte, se quedará detrás de Unidas Podemos mientras que el nuevo Grupo Plural irá a parar a las últimas filas del hemiciclo, lo que se conoce como el gallinero.
