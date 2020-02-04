PSOE y Unidas Podemos votan en contra de publicar el historial de 'Billy el Niño' por suscitar "dudas jurídicas"

madridActualizado:
La Junta de Portavoces del Congreso ha rechazado este martes una proposición de Bildu para hacer pública la hoja de servicios de Antonio González Pacheco, alias 'Billy el Niño', con el voto en contra de PSOE, PP, Vox, Unidas Podemos y Ciudadanos.
La formación vasca había realizado una petición al Gobierno para que se hiciera público el historial del torturador, una iniciativa que rechazó la Mesa del Congreso a la hora de calificarla. Este "veto de la Mesa a este tipo de iniciativas no nos pilla por sorpresa", aseguran fuentes de Bildu, sin embargo sí que se produjo un elemento menos habitual en la tramitación de la propuesta.
El diputado de Bildu Jon Iñarritu registró, tras el rechazo de la Mesa, una petición de reconsideración para debatir en la Junta de Portavoces, de manera que la propuesta pudiera volver a ser recalificada por el órgano de gobierno del Congreso. Sin embargo, la Junta rechazó también esta reconsideración con el voto en contra de PSOE, PP, Vox y Ciudadanos, al que también se sumó Unidas Podemos.
El portavoz del Grupo Confederal en la Cámara, Pablo Echenique explicó el sentido del voto a través de su cuenta de Twitter y argumentó que la publicación de la hoja de servicios de 'Billy el Niño' suscitaba "dudas jurídicas", aunque insistió en que esta información tiene que ser pública y asumió que Unidas Podemos había cometido un error al votar en contra de la reconsideración.
((Habrá ampliación))
