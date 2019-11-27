La portavoz del Grupo Socialista en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, ha admitido que resultará "complicado" excluir a Vox de la nueva Mesa del Congreso, dados sus 52 diputados, y responsabiliza de la situación al PP por no sumarse al cordón sanitario que pretenden implantar el PSOE y Unidas Podemos.
La Mesa del Congreso se votará el próximo día 3 de diciembre en la sesión constitutiva de la Cámara con los diputados elegidos el pasado 10 de noviembre. El PSOE y Unidas Podemos quieren asegurarse la mayoría en este órgano, designando a cinco de los nueves miembros, y están dispuestos a ayudar al PP y a Ciudadanos a repartirse los cuatro restantes a cambio de su ayuda para excluir a Vox.
Sin embargo, el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, ya confirmó este martes a Lastra que el Grupo Popular no piensa participar en ningún cordón sanitario contra Vox. Su objetivo es dedicar los votos de sus diputados a obtener la mayor representación posible.
Lastra: "Sin el acuerdo del PP, Vox estará en la Mesa"
La otra vía que tendrían el PSOE y Unidas Podemos para superar los 52 votos de Vox sería renunciar a la Vicepresidencia primera del Congreso, o bien sumar 200 votos, lo que supone aunar a buena parte de las formaciones nacionalistas e independentistas de la Cámara.
Así las cosas, Lastra ha admitido que está "complicado" el objetivo de excluir a Vox de la Mesa del Congreso y ha responsabilizado de ello al PP porque "no quiere entrar en el cordón sanitario y no quiere excluir a Vox. "Es muy difícil. Sin el acuerdo del PP, Vox estará en la Mesa", ha reconocido la portavoz socialista.
