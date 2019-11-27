Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Veto Vox El PSOE ve complicado excluir a Vox de la Mesa del Congreso sin el acuerdo del PP

Los socialistas y Unidas Podemos quieren asegurarse la mayoría en este órgano y están dispuestos a ayudar a los populares y a Ciudadanos a repartirse los cuatro miembros restantes a cambio de su ayuda para excluir a Vox.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Las diputadas de PSOE y Podemos, Adriana Lastra (i) e Irene Montero (d), durante la reunión de la Diputación Permanente celebrada este miércoles en el Congreso. EFE

 Adriana Lastra (i) e Irene Montero (d), durante la reunión de la Diputación Permanente de este miércoles. EFE

La portavoz del Grupo Socialista en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, ha admitido que resultará "complicado" excluir a Vox de la nueva Mesa del Congreso, dados sus 52 diputados, y responsabiliza de la situación al PP por no sumarse al cordón sanitario que pretenden implantar el PSOE y Unidas Podemos.

La Mesa del Congreso se votará el próximo día 3 de diciembre en la sesión constitutiva de la Cámara con los diputados elegidos el pasado 10 de noviembre. El PSOE y Unidas Podemos quieren asegurarse la mayoría en este órgano, designando a cinco de los nueves miembros, y están dispuestos a ayudar al PP y a Ciudadanos a repartirse los cuatro restantes a cambio de su ayuda para excluir a Vox.

Sin embargo, el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, ya confirmó este martes a Lastra que el Grupo Popular no piensa participar en ningún cordón sanitario contra Vox. Su objetivo es dedicar los votos de sus diputados a obtener la mayor representación posible.

Lastra: "Sin el acuerdo del PP, Vox estará en la Mesa"

La otra vía que tendrían el PSOE y Unidas Podemos para superar los 52 votos de Vox sería renunciar a la Vicepresidencia primera del Congreso, o bien sumar 200 votos, lo que supone aunar a buena parte de las formaciones nacionalistas e independentistas de la Cámara.

Así las cosas, Lastra ha admitido que está "complicado" el objetivo de excluir a Vox de la Mesa del Congreso y ha responsabilizado de ello al PP porque "no quiere entrar en el cordón sanitario y no quiere excluir a Vox. "Es muy difícil. Sin el acuerdo del PP, Vox estará en la Mesa", ha reconocido la portavoz socialista. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad