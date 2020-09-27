Estás leyendo: El PSOE y el bloque de la investidura reclaman a la derecha la renovación del CGPJ y otros órganos pendientes

El PSOE y el bloque de la investidura reclaman a la derecha la renovación del CGPJ y otros órganos pendientes

Los grupos parlamentarios que hicieron presidente a Sánchez, además de Juntx per Catalunya, "exigen" al resto de fuerzas la colaboración para renovar la composición de órganos como el Consejo General del Poder Judicial, el Tribunal Constitucional o el Tribunal de Cuentas.

PSOE, Unidas Podemos y el resto de fuerzas con las que Pedro Sánchez alcanzó la mayoría absoluta en el Congreso de los Diputados durante la investidura además de Juntx Per Catalunya, ha enviado una carta al resto de grupos parlamentarios para "cumplir el mandato legal" de renovar la composición de algunas de las principales instituciones jurídicas.

"Algunas de las principales instituciones del Estado, como el Consejo General del Poder Judicial, el Tribunal Constitucional, el Tribunal de Cuentas y el Defensor del Pueblo, agotaron hace tiempo, de forma total o parcial, el plazo de ejercicio establecido en nuestro ordenamiento jurídico", asegura la misiva. 

Además, la carta con la propuesta añade que "el incumplimiento de la obligación legal de proceder a su renovación afecta gravemente a la confianza de la ciudadanía en las instituciones públicas y deteriora los estándares democráticos". 

En el escrito se lanza una crítica al posible inmovilismo, refugiado en los procedimientos: "Los Grupos Parlamentarios que, amparados en las mayorías reforzadas a las que obliga el ordenamiento jurídico, bloquean las renovaciones previstas, incurren en una grave irresponsabilidad. Ningún interés partidista y sectario justifica tal comportamiento, que contraviene el interés general de manera flagrante", se puede leer. 

La carta está firmada por el grupo parlamentario socialista, el de Unidas Podemos-En Comú Podem-Galicia en Común, el grupo parlamentario republicano, el PNV, Junts Per Catalunya, Más País, Compromís, Nueva Canaria y Teruel Existe. 

