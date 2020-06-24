PSOE y Podemos dejan fuera el impuesto a grandes fortunas de sus medidas tras la pandemia

Actualizado:
El impuesto a las grandes fortunas, una de las principales medidas defendidas por Unidas Podemos, ha quedado finalmente fuera del paquete de medidas que proponen los dos partidos del Gobierno de coalición para hacer frente a la nueva etapa tras la pandemia del coronavirus.
El área económica del Gobierno, encabezada por la vicepresidenta económica Nadia Calviño y la ministra de Hacienda María Jesús Montero, se han venido resistiendo a introducir un nuevo tributo entre las medidas para hacer frente a la crisis del coronavirus.
El documento conjunto, acordado por PSOE y Unidas Podemos, para las conclusiones de la Comisión parlamentaria para la Reconstrucción social y económica de España, aboga por "mejorar la capacidad de recaudación en términos de justicia fiscal y capacidad de pago de los contribuyentes, con el fin de que aporten más quienes más tienen", y por "reducir la brecha" de la presión fiscal española con la media europea (más de siete puntos de PIB). Pero no concretan qué figuras fiscales se modificarían o qué impuestos se subirían para asegurar ese objetivo.
El documento también apuesta por "fortalecer la prevención y lucha contra el fraude fiscal, especialmente el relacionado con las grandes fortunas y la economía sumergida, en cooperación entre administraciones, tanto a escala nacional como internacional".
Estas propuestas figuran en el documento para debatir en el Grupo de Trabajo de Reactivación Económica, uno de los cuatro en los que se dividió la comisión parlamentaria (los otros son sobre Sanidad y Salud Pública, sobre Políticas Sociales y Sistema de Cuidados, y sobre Unión Europea). Estos grupos comenzará este jueves a debatir las diferentes propuestas de los grupos para tratrar de acordar un texto común.
(Habrá ampliación)
