En un breve comunicado conjunto de tres párrafos, tras una reunión de más de dos horas y media para abordar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, PSOE y ERC se limitaron a decir que "constatan avances en la definición de los instrumentos necesarios para encauzar el conflicto político sobre el futuro de Catalunya".
En el comunicado se añade que esa negociación se hará "desde el respeto y el reconocimiento institucional mutuo", lo que puede apuntar a que el PSOE ha accedido a una negociación bilateral entre Gobiernos, aunque nada precisa la nota.
Asimismo, se añade que ambas delegaciones han abordado la recuperación de derechos civiles, sociales y laborales. Sobre este aspecto, el comunicado apunta que se han alcanzado "coincidencias notables".
La novedad en este comunicado con respecto a los dos anteriores, es que no se precisa que vaya a haber una nueva reunión ,pero fuentes de ambos partido confirmaron a Público que las negociaciones continuarán en las próximas fechas.
Lo que cada vez parece más difícil es que pueda haber investidura antes de final de año, ya que todo apunta a que las negociaciones se prolongarán durante las próximas semanas y que Pedro Sánchez, si hubiera finalmente acuerdo, no será investido presidente hasta el próximo año.
