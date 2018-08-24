Los grupos parlamentarios socialista, Unidos Podemos-En Comú Podem-En Marea y ERC, así como los diputados de Compromís, han registrado este viernes una proposición de ley para devolver al Congreso la capacidad de levantar el veto del Senado si esta Cámara rechaza la senda de estabilidad del Gobierno.
En un comunicado, el grupo socialista ha informado de que el objetivo es volver a la situación anterior a la Ley Orgánica de Estabilidad Presupuestaria impulsada por el Gobierno del PP en 2012, de forma que si la senda de déficit y deuda no es aprobada por el Senado vuelva al Congreso, donde quedará ratificada por mayoría simple.
Se elimina así la prerrogativa que la ley da actualmente al Senado, donde la actual mayoría absoluta del PP impide al Gobierno aprobar su senda de déficit para el próximo trienio (1,8 % del PIB en 2019, 1,1 % en 2020 y 0,4 % en 2021).
En la actualidad el acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros que fija los objetivos de estabilidad presupuestaria (y que también incluye el techo de gasto del año siguiente) es votado primero por el Congreso y luego por el Senado, devolviéndose al Gobierno si alguna de las dos Cámaras lo rechaza.
La modificación permitirá hacer una segunda votación en el Congreso para sortear el eventual veto de la Cámara Alta.
"Si aprobados los objetivos de estabilidad presupuestaria y de deuda pública por el Congreso, los mismos fuesen rechazados por el Senado, dichos objetivos se someterán a nueva votación en el Pleno del Congreso, aprobándose si éste los ratifica por mayoría simple", reza el artículo único de la proposición registrada, que modifica el articulo 15.6 de la Ley de Estabilidad Presupuestaria.
"Si es rechazado, el Gobierno, en el plazo máximo de un mes, remitirá un nuevo acuerdo que se someterá al mismo procedimiento", añade el texto, en línea con lo que ya está establecido en la ley vigente.
"No resulta lógico que el PP, con poco más del 30 % de los votos, mantenga una capacidad de veto y de bloqueo hacia las decisiones que puedan adoptar la mayoría de la representación de la ciudadanía española en el Congreso", añade el comunicado del PSOE.
Para el PSOE la reforma supone la posibilidad de establecer "unos objetivos de estabilidad presupuestaria compatibles con la mejora del bienestar de la sociedad española", además de abrir la puerta a la posterior aprobación de unos Presupuestos "que reviertan los recortes aplicados por los Gobiernos del PP".
