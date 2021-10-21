Estás leyendo: PSOE y PP acuerdan que Ángel Gabilondo sea el nuevo Defensor del Pueblo

El exministro y candidato socialista en las elecciones autonómicas de Madrid sustituirá a Francisco Fernández Marugán, exdiputado socialista que ejerce este cargo en funciones desde julio de 2017.

Ángel Gabilondo, durante un acto de la campaña del PSOE para las elecciones autonómicas del pasado 4 de mayo en Madrid. Alejandro Martínez Vélez / EUROPA PRESS

El PSOE y el PP han cerrado un acuerdo para la renovación institucional, que colocará a Ángel Gabilondo como Defensor del Pueblo, según han confirmado fuentes socialistas.

Gabilondo sustituirá a Francisco Fernández Marugán, exdiputado socialista de 75 años que ejerce este cargo en funciones desde julio de 2017, tras dejar el puesto la exdiputada popular Soledad Becerril al cumplir su mandato de cinco años.

Ángel Gabilondo (San Sebastián, 1949) es filósofo, fue ministro de Educación en el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (2009-2011) y desde 2015 lideró al PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid, hasta que dimitió y renunció a recoger su acta después de las elecciones autonómicas del pasado 4 de mayo, cuando cosechó frente a Isabel Díaz Ayuso los peores resultados de su partido en Madrid.

El de Gabilondo es el primer nombre que ha trascendido en la negociación abierta por el PSOE y el PP para renovar también cuatro miembros del Tribunal Constitucional, seis del Tribunal de Cuentas y el liderazgo de la Agencia de Protección de Datos, que en este caso depende de un nombramiento del Gobierno y no, como en el resto, de una mayoría de tres quintos en las Cámaras.

El de Gabilondo es el primer acuerdo en la negociación  para renovar los órganos institucionales

No así el Consejo General del Poder Judicial, que ambos grupos pactaron dejar para una siguiente fase, debido a que mantienen sus discrepancias. El PP exige una reforma del método de elección que se pondría en marcha en un siguiente proceso y los socialistas quieren mantener el sistema vigente.

El ministro de Presidencia, Félix Bolaños, y el número dos de los populares, Teodoro García Egea, han sido los encargados de labrar un acuerdo, que ya se anunció en una fase preliminar -sin nombres- hace una semana. 

