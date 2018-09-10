PSOE y PP empatarían en escaños (106) de celebrarse hoy elecciones generales, según una encuesta de GAD3 que publica el diario ABC en su edición de este lunes. Según este último sondeo, siete de cada diez españoles quieren acudir a las urnas cuanto antes.
Al cumplirse ayer domingo los cien primeros días de Gobierno del presidente socialista Pedro Sánchez, la encuesta—que ha sido realizada a partir de un millar de entrevistas— da al PSOE un 27% de los votos, al PP un 25,9%, a Ciudadanos el 20,6% y a Unidos Podemos el 15,9%.
De los resultados de la encuesta se desprende que en los últimos tres meses el PSOE habría retrocedido casi dos puntos en estimación de voto, hasta quedarse con el 27% y los 106 escaños que les da este sondeo.
Traducido en escaños, PSOE y PP obtendrían cada uno 106 escaños; Ciudadanos se tendría con 68 y Unidos Podemos con 43. En cuanto a los partidos nacionalistas, ERC sacaría 11 diputados; PDeCAT, 7; PNV, 6 y EH Bildu 2.
Como novedad, Vox obtendría representación parlamentaria con un 1,5% de los votos que se traducirían en un diputado para este partido en el Congreso.
Con estos resultados el PSOE no tendría ahora la mayoría necesaria para pactar la moción de censura con otros grupos políticos que le permitió a Pedro Sánchez acceder a la presidencia del Gobierno en junio pasado. Es más, la derecha, con la suma de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox alcanzaría 175 escaños, la mitad justa de los parlamentarios, colocando así al Parlamento en una situación de bloqueo.
El sondeo del GAD3 indica además que el 69% de los españoles son partidarios de que se celebren ya elecciones generales, frente al 23,7% que no lo ven necesario.
Además, la mitad de los votantes socialistas también quieren que la convocatoria electoral se produzca "cuanto antes", según el sondeo.
Entre los votantes nacionalistas, sin embargo, solo el 29% está a favor de adelantar las elecciones generales.
En cuanto a la valoración de los principales líderes políticos, Pablo Casado (PP) y Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos) empatan con 4,2 puntos sobre 10, aunque el mejor valorado es Pedro Sánchez, con 4,4 puntos, y en último lugar aparece Pablo Iglesias (Podemos) con un 3,3.
