Estás leyendo: PSOE y Unidas Podemos registran este martes la reforma para cambiar el sistema de elección del CGPJ

Público
Público

Consejo General del Poder Judicial PSOE y Unidas Podemos registran este martes la reforma para cambiar el sistema de elección del CGPJ

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ya avanzó hace semanas su intención de promover esta reforma de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), y el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias (d), durante el minuto de silencio guardado antes de la comparecencia de Sánchez en el Senado. /EFE
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), y el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias (d), durante el minuto de silencio guardado antes de la comparecencia de Sánchez en el Senado. /EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

Los grupos parlamentarios de PSOE y Unidas Podemos van a registrar este martes la proposición una ley orgánica para reformar el sistema de elección del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), con el objetivo de sortear el "bloqueo" del que acusan al PP, según han informado fuentes parlamentarias. 

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ya avanzó hace semanas su intención de promover esta reforma de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial (LOPJ) para posibilitar la renovación de este órgano y, posteriormente, el PSOE detalló que el objetivo sería rebajar la mayoría de tres quintos necesaria actualmente.

De este modo, la reforma planteará previsiblemente situar en la mayoría absoluta los votos necesarios para que las Cortes elijan a los 12 miembros del CGPJ que les corresponde.

Aunque el Ejecutivo considera que la mejor vía para renovar el órgano de gobierno de los jueces sería poder llegar a un acuerdo con el PP, han decidido poner en marcha esta reforma, al entender que no se pueden posponer más esta tarea.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público