Pucherazo de Cs en Murcia Ciudadanos admite que hubo fraude en las primarias del partido en Murcia

El partido ha solicitado personarse como acusación particular. Señala que "una ​persona física concreta e identificable" fue la que "actuó claramente ajena a las directrices o el conocimiento del partido".

La candidata de Ciudadanos en la región de Murcia, Isabel Franco. / EFE

Ciudadanos admite que hubo fraude en las primarias del partido en la Región de Murcia que ganó la candidata Isabel Franco, según adelanta Onda Cero. Además, según recoge la cadena, el partido ha solicitado personarse como acusación particular, aunque aún no ha entregado la documentación requerida por el juez.

El partido quiere depurar responsabilidades y afirma que el pucherazo lo realizó "una persona física concreta e identificable" que "actuó claramente ajena a las directrices o el conocimiento del partido".

Añade, según la Onda Cero, que los hechos "indicen directamente en la imagen y reputación del partido político Ciudadanos que ha cumplido oportunamente con los procesos de primarias y de voto, de conformidad con sus estatutos, reglamentos y protocolos internos”. 

El pasado mes de octubre, la Policía encontró indicios de fraude ya que tras la investigación se confirmó que la candidata percibió al menos catorce votos desde fuera de la Región de Murcia.

Tras las primarias, un informe técnico externo ya advertía que Isabel Franco recibió 233 votos desde fuera de la región y aseguraba que la votación no se realizó "dentro de los parámetros mínimos de calidad que este tipo de consultas requiere".

