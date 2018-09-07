El Ayuntamiento de la Pobla de Segur (Lleida), pueblo natal de Josep Borrell, ministro de Asuntos Exteriores y Cooperación, vota este viernes una moción de ERC —que gobierna con mayoría absoluta— para organizar una consulta que plantee rebautizar el paseo que lleva su nombre como '1 d'Octubre', 'Oriol Junqueras', 'Mossèn Rasel' u otro.
El grupo municipal del PSC aseguró el jueves que la moción de ERC sobre el Passeig Josep Borrell i Fontelles es una "propuesta oportunista que tiene como principal objetivo no sólo mantener sino aumentar la crispación".
ERC obtuvo 6 concejales en las elecciones municipales, CiU logró 4 y el PSC 1, por lo que la moción republicana prosperará con toda probabilidad en el Pleno, que empezará a las 18.00 horas de este viernes.
El portavoz municipal del PSC, Joan Carles Boix, ha avanzado que votarán contra la iniciativa, que responde "a las ansias de protagonismo y a la voluntad de mantener la confrontación ciudadana, en unos momentos que lo que hay es diálogo y entendimiento".
Boix ha recordado que su grupo ya registró en julio otra moción, que se prevé votar en el mismo pleno y que pide condenar faltas de respeto y descalificaciones de los meses anteriores con el ministro y expresidente del Parlamento Europeo.
"Esperamos que nuestra moción, esta sí, en la línea de la concordia, sea aceptada y el Ayuntamiento restituya la placa del Passeig Josep Borrell, arrancada hace unos meses y aún pendiente de ser repuesta tal y como se comprometió en su momento el alcalde", ha afirmado Boix.
El comunicado del PSC destaca a Borrell definiéndolo: "Una figura política trascendental en la historia democrática de nuestro país, para el territorio de Lleida, el Pirineu i Aran y para nuestro municipio".
