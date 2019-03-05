El ex secretario de Estado de Defensa Agustín Conde se incorporará a la compañía Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, especializada en la industria de defensa y seguridad, según ha informado este martes la empresa.
El que fuera número dos de María Dolores de Cospedal en el Ministerio de Defensa recibió el pasado mes de febrero la autorización de la Oficina de Conflicto de Intereses "por no haber adoptado ninguna decisión en relación a dicha compañía durante su función pública".
Así lo recoge el Portal de Transparencia, con fecha del 5 de febrero de este año. Conde, abogado de profesión, había recibido también autorización antes para el ejercicio de la abogacía y consultoría de empresas como autónomo.
Escribano destaca que, con la incorporación de Conde, la compañía "refuerza su área ejecutiva con un profesional de reconocida competencia y capacidad y continúa sentando las bases de su ambicioso plan estratégico que persigue el posicionamiento de la industria de defensa española en todo el mundo".
