Puigdemont apela a la "unidad" en la presentación del Consell per la República en Bruselas

Puigdemont ha defendido que el Consell per la República es un "espacio" para "conjuntar esta unidad estratégica" del independentismo.

El ex presidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont durante el acto de presentación del Consell per la República en Bruselas. EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha hecho este sábado una llamada a la "unidad" del independentismo catalán en el acto de presentación del Consell per la República en Bruselas, un órgano que presidirá de manera temporal hasta que se convoquen elecciones en un plazo máximo de un año.

"Hay un clamor de unidad que recorre Catalunya y lo deberíamos escuchar. Si no lo hacemos, difícilmente desde la política tendremos la autoridad moral para hacer lo que hay que hacer. Y si eso llega a pasar, si perdemos la autoridad moral, perderíamos todo lo que hemos conseguido, que es muchísimo", ha expresado en el discurso que ha cerrado el evento.

Puigdemont ha defendido que el Consell per la República es un "espacio" para "conjuntar esta unidad estratégica" del independentismo. "Un espacio diverso, lo más diverso que se pueda y lo más plural que se pueda", ha enfatizado.

El expresidente de la Generalitat ha apelado a la unidad de las fuerzas independentistas durante la presentación del Consell per la República en el Teatro Real Flamenco de Bruselas en un acto al que han asistido unas quinientas personas. Antes han intervenido el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra y los exconsejeros Toni Comín, Lluis Puig y Clara Ponsatí. También han actuado el rapero Valtonyc y el cantautor Lluís Llach.

