Puigdemont Arrimadas acude a la casa de Puigdemont en Waterloo y el expresident responde con un gesto en favor del diálogo

La casa del exmandatario del Gobierno catalán tuvo la puerta de entrada entornada como gesto en favor del diálogo. 

Arrimadas, enfrente de la casa de Puigdemont en Waterloo.

Arrimadas, enfrente de la casa de Puigdemont en Waterloo. Twitter

Inés Arrimadas, que el pasado sábado anunció que se presentaría por Barcelona en las próximas elecciones generales, ha visitado este domingo la casa de Carles Puigdemont en Waterloo, Bélgica. 

Durante el mitin de Arrimadas, hubo varios de los presentes que se hicieron eco de un pequeño detalle: la casa de Puigdemont dejó la puerta de entrada tímidamente entornada. Este gesto ha sido interpretado como una señal en favor del diálogo entre las dos posturas. 

La política de Jerez de la Frontera dio un discurso en el jardín delantero de la vivienda donde reside el expresident de la Generalitat en el que aseguró que ha hecho "lo que el gobierno debería hacer". 

Puigdemont ya dijo cuando se supo del viaje de Arrimadas que le parecía un error la visita, pero, sin embargo, sí aseguró que todo lo que tuviese que decir la política de Ciudadanos se lo podría decir "a la cara", para aprovechar el viaje. 

El periodista  Álvaro Sánchez ha publicado un vídeo en el que se observa cómo la puerta se abría durante el discurso de Inés Arrimadas .

