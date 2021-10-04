Estás leyendo: Italia suspende la causa sobre Puigdemont hasta que se pronuncie la Justicia de la UE

Italia suspende la causa sobre Puigdemont hasta que se pronuncie la Justicia de la UE

A su salida, le esperaban los exconselleres Clara Ponsatí y Antoni Comín. "Estoy molto contento", ha afirmado el expresident de la Generalitat. Ha declarado durante más de dos horas.

El expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont acude al festival Adifolk, a 22 de septiembre de 2021, en L’Alguer, Cerdeña (Italia).
El expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont acude al festival Adifolk, a 22 de septiembre de 2021, en L’Alguer, Cerdeña (Italia). Lorena Sopêna / EUROPA PRESS

Italia suspende la causa sobre Puigdemont hasta que se pronuncie la Justicia de la UE, afirmó su abogado en Italia, Agostinangelo Marras. El expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha salido este lunes de la vista judicial sobre la euroorden celebrado en el Tribunal de Apelación de Sassari entre gritos de "independencia" y "libertad".

(Habrá ampliación)

