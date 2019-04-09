Puigdemont denuncia una amenaza de secuestro y pide amparo legal al Parlament

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha remitido una carta al Parlament pidiendo amparo legal a la cámara porque afirma que ha sufrido una amenaza de secuestro contra él, han explicado fuentes parlamentarias este martes.
El documento dice: "Días atrás trascendió, a través de los medios de comunicación, que un empresario, de nombre Gerard Bellalta, ofrece la cantidad de 100.000 euros como recompensa por secuestrarme".
"Al margen de las acciones que el ministerio público tendría que emprender contra alguien que declara públicamente la intención de cometer un delito de esta entidad, que puede incentivar acciones ilegales de espontáneos o de voluntarios de diferente índole, como miembro que soy del Parlament de Catalunya, pido amparo a la Mesa", expone Puigdemont.
Fuentes de la Mesa subrayan que la petición de Puigdemont responde a que considera que estas amenazas se hacen por causa de "haber sido presidente de la Generalitat", por lo que acude al Parlament a pedir amparo.
En su carta, el expresidente pide a la Mesa que encargue a los servicios jurídicos del Parlament estudiar emprender las acciones legales que sean necesarias para denunciar y perseguir la "manifiesta intención criminal de este individuo".
Las mismas fuentes del Órgano rector del Parlament han concretado que durante la reunión de la Mesa de este martes, se ha decidido pedir un informe a los servicios jurídicos para resolver qué hacer en caso de que "un diputado reciba amenazas".
