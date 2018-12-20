Público
Puigdemont El fiscal del Tribunal de Cuentas acusa a Puigdemont de desviar ocho millones el 1-O

El exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras y el resto de exconsellers también han sido denunciados.

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont (i) y el abogado Nico Krisch explican la demanda presentada ante el Comité de Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas. EFE/ Martial Trezzini

El fiscal del Tribunal de Cuentas ha presentado una demanda contra ex altos cargos de la Generalitat, con el expresident Carles Puigdemont a la cabeza, en la que los acusa de desviar ocho millones de euros de dinero público a la organización del referéndum ilegal del 1 de octubre de 2017.

Fuentes de la Fiscalía han confirmado la presentación de la demanda, avanzada por El País, y que se dirige también contra el exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras y el resto de exconsellers.

La demanda afecta a todos los consellers del equipo de Puigdemont e incluso a la que por entonces era interventora de la Generalitat, y eleva el desvío de dinero público a una cantidad muy superior a las manejadas en la causa que se investiga en el Supremo.

La Guardia Civil cifró la posible malversación en 3,2 millones de euros y la Fiscalía, en su escrito de acusación ante el Supremo, en 3,07 millones.

La demanda presentada ante el Tribunal de Cuentas por la Fiscalía responde a la investigación abierta por la denuncia presentada en noviembre de 2017 por el Ministerio de Hacienda por el empleo de dinero público para el 1-O.

En concreto, Hacienda pedía que la Fiscalía hiciera las "actuaciones oportunas" encaminadas a determinar las actuaciones, los contratos y actos administrativos realizados por la Generalitat para la organización y celebración del referéndum ilegal y a concretar cuánto dinero costó.

Es decir, el Tribunal de Cuentas abrirá ahora un proceso para determinar la posible responsabilidad contable de los miembros del Govern que participaron en el 1-O, un procedimiento independiente al que se sigue en el Supremo por la responsabilidad penal.

En el caso del 9N, el Tribunal de Cuentas condenó al expresident Artur Mas y los exconsellers Joana Ortega, Francesc Homs e Irene Rigau a devolver casi cinco millones de euros gastados por la Generalitat en la consulta soberanista de 2014.

