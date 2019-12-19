Público
Puigdemont, sobre Junqueras: "España tiene secuestrado a un eurodiputado"

“Invitamos al Estado español a que abandone la represión y empiece un proceso de negociación", ha afirmado.

19/12/2019 - El expresidentde la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont durante una rueda de prensa desde Bruselas. / CAPTURA EFE

El expresidentde la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha afirmado este jueves que "la Justicia española tiene secuestrado a un eurodiputado". Pide, además, la puesta en libertad de Oriol Junqueras después de que esta mañana el Tribunal de la UE dictara que tenía inmunidad al ser elegido eurodiputado y debió quedar en libertad para tomar posesión.

En la rueda de prensa, Puigdemont ha afirmado que "la Justicia europea ha dicho basta”. “Invitamos al Estado español a que abandone la represión y empiece un proceso de negociación. Es un asunto europeo y se ha de resolver en este ámbito”, ha concluido. 

