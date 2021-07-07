Puigdemont y Junqueras se reencuentran en Waterloo, casi cuatro años después de la huida del expresidente catalán

WaterlooActualizado:
El expresidente de la Generalitat y líder de Junts, Carles Puigdemont, y el exvicepresidente y líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, se han reencontrado este miércoles en la vivienda del eurodiputado en Waterloo, en la primera cita entre ambos desde que el primero huyera de España.
Junqueras ha llegado pasadas las 14.00 junto a la expresidenta del Parlament, Carmen Forcadell, y los exconsellers, Raul Romeva, Dolors Bassa y Meritxell Serret. El último trecho hasta la casa de Puigdemont lo han hecho a pie, momento en el que han saludado a media docena de simpatizantes independentistas que les han recibido al grito de Unidad y con banderas esteladas.
En un primer momento el líder de ERC ha subido la escalinata de la casa sin que nadie le haya recibido, aunque minutos después Puigdemont ha escenificado el reencuentro independentista con una foto de familia junto a los que fueron miembros de su Govern, a la que se han unido el eurodiputado, Toni Comin, y el rapero huído Valtonyc.
Se trata del primer encuentro entre ambos en casi cuatro años, un tiempo en el que han exhibido sus diferencias y los partidos que lideran han chocado constantemente por el rumbo del proyecto independentista.
Desde que obtuvieron los indultos, los presos del 1-O han comenzado a reencontrarse con los dirigentes independentistas en el extranjero: la semana pasada los excarcelados de ERC visitaron a la secretaria general del partido, Marta Rovira, que está huida en Ginebra.
