Dos juzgados de Madrid han permitido al expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont y a los exconsellers Clara Ponsatí y Antoni Comín presentarse a las elecciones europeas del día 26 al estimar que no se lo impide el hecho de que estén en situación de fugados de la Justicia española.
Así lo han acordado los juzgados de lo Contencioso-Administrativo números 9 y 21 de Madrid en sendos autos en los que estiman los recursos de Puigdemont y Ponsatí el primero y de Comín el segundo contra la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de excluirles de la lista de Lliures per Europa (Junts) a las elecciones europeas del 26M.
De esta forma los jueces siguen el criterio fijado ayer por el Tribunal Supremo en el auto en el que ordenó a estos juzgados que sean ellos los que resuelvan los recursos de los tres huidos, investigados por su participación en el proceso de independencia de Catalunya, contra la resolución de la JEC y en el que les señala que "no concurre ninguna causa de inelegibilidad" en ellos.
ERC ha "celebrado" que Puigdemont pueda ser candidato en las elecciones europeas y que "sean respetados sus derechos", ha afirmado la portavoz de los republicanos, Marta Vilalta.
Según Marta Vilalta, "es muy positivo que la ciudadanía pueda elegir libremente entre las formaciones independentistas de acuerdo con sus respectivos proyectos políticos, y las emplazamos a todas a trabajar conjuntamente después de los comicios en todo lo que respecta a luchar por la república catalana".
La portavoz republicana ha puntualizado que ERC siempre ha expresado su apoyo a los derechos de todos los presos y huidos, "y desde la Presidencia del Parlament nos consta que también se ha actuado en el mismo sentido", ha dicho.
(Habrá ampliación)
