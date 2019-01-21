Carles Puigdemont ha iniciado los trámites para la confección de la lista que presentará para las próximas elecciones europeas del 26 de mayo, tras el registro de la Crida Nacional per la República como partido político -fórmula que aúna la Crida y el PDeCat-. Uno de los nombres barajados por el expresident para formar parte de la lista sería el de la antigua secretaria de la Unión Internacional de las Juventudes Socialistas, Beatriz Talegón.



Según publica este lunes Nació Digital, Talegón ha confirmado la propuesta de Puigdemont y añade que se siente “muy honrada por el hecho de que hayan valorado mi perfil, tanto desde la candidatura planteada por Puigdemont como desde la coalición de ERC, Bildu y BNG”, lo que corrobora que también recibió la oferta del otro bloque que concurre a las europeas, a lo que ha añadido que “no son más que invitaciones”.

"Estoy trabajando para la unidad, para que todas las formaciones que defienden el derecho a decidir se presenten unidas"

En declaraciones a Público, Beatriz Talegón explica que por su parte esta "trabajando para la unidad, para que todas las formaciones que defienden el derecho a decidir y la República se presenten unidas". "Estoy al servicio de la República y no tengo interés personal más allá de ser útil para un proyecto renovador, profundamente democrático, que ofrezca una alternativa ante el retroceso en valores democráticos y libertades", añade la política.



No sólo el republicanismo catalán. Sino la apuesta por el derecho a decidir y las repúblicas desde todos los territorios del Estado, conformando una candidatura unitaria con perfiles de todos los territorios. En este momento creo que hay que unirse. pic.twitter.com/zrQjnR3hEF — Bea Talegón 🎗 (@BeatrizTalegon) 21 de enero de 2019

Esta no es la primera vez que Talegón participa en una campaña electoral en Catalunya. El 21 de diciembre de 2017 participó en la campaña de ERC para mostrar su apoyo a Oriol Junqueras, en cuyo discurso dejó claro que aunque no es independentista defiende la dignidad y los votos del pueblo de Catalunya. A su vez, la política también fue propuesta por Lluís Llach como integrante del Fòrum Cívic i Social per al Debat Constituent puesto en marcha en octubre.