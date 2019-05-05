Puigdemont recurrirá a la justicia europea si el Supremo no le deja presentarse a las europeas

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha asegurado que recurrirá al Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea o al Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos si el Tribunal Supremo (TS), que se reunirá este domingo, no le permite presentarse a las elecciones europeas.
En una entrevista este sábado por la noche en el programa 'Faqs' de TV3 recogida por Europa Press, Puigdemont ha sostenido que están defendiendo el sufragio activo y pasivo y que ello les obliga a "defender hasta las últimas consecuencias estos derechos que han sido violados".
La candidatura de Puigdemont, Lliures per Europa (Junts), presentó un recurso contra la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de excluir al expresidente y los exconsellers Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí de las listas para las elecciones europeas, y el TS se reunirá este domingo a las 12 horas para resolver el recurso.
"Pot tenir visions diferents però l'independentisme no està en conflicte en si mateix" @KRLS #FAQSchewbaccaTV3 ▶️ https://t.co/fwVZeN6WOA pic.twitter.com/WTz09KUlDG— Preguntes freqüents (@FAQSTV3) 4 de mayo de 2019
Puigdemont ha afirmado que si recurre a la justicia europea "podría afectar la convocatoria o la celebración de las elecciones europeas en el Estado español", y ha defendido que se han vulnerado derechos fundamentales.
Tampoco ha descartado presentar una querella por prevaricación contra los miembros del TS
Tampoco ha descartado presentar una querella por prevaricación contra los miembros del TS y ha criticado: "Es curioso que tengan tanta prisa para que no participemos en unas elecciones y vayan a vulnerar la ley para evitar que nos presentemos".
El expresidente del Ejecutivo catalán ha opinado que esto ha ocurrido porque "no deben tener muy claro eso que sostienen de que no se podrá recoger el acta", y ha asegurado que tiene claro que podrán recogerlo.
"Tenemos claro que podremos recoger el acta. Está fuera de duda en los casos precedentes, no en algunos, en todos, que la inmunidad comienza a partir de la publicación de los resultados", ha insistido.
