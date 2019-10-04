Público
Los Pujol La Audiencia Nacional busca 90 millones de euros en Holanda que salieron hacia una sociedad de Oleguer Pujol

El juez José De la Mata explica que "se desconoce el destino y reparto" del dinero y que hay "conocimiento" de que el empresario y el amigo de la familia, Luis Iglesias, está detrás de esto.

Oleguer Pujol, en el centro, con sus abogados. / EFE

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional, José De la Mata, ha librado una Orden Europea de Investigación a Países Bajos para que se investigue el destino que tuvieron 90 millones de euros que "salieron del territorio nacional" a una sociedad holandesa detrás de la que estaría Oleguer Pujol en 2015, cuando el patrimonio de la familia ya estaba siendo investigado. 

En un auto fechado el pasado 2 de octubre, el juez explica que "se desconoce el destino y reparto de estos 90.016.092 euros que salieron del territorio nacional con destino a Dotricia BV" y se tiene "conocimiento" de que "detrás" de ella están Oleguer Pujol y el amigo de la familia Luis Iglesias. 

El dinero tiene su origen en una operación que se practicó en enero de 2015

El dinero tiene su origen en una operación que se practicó en enero de 2015, cuando la empresa Longshore SL, en la que tenía participación Dotricia BV, vendió dos inmuebles por los que recibió 222,7 millones de euros y transfirió como resultado a la empresa holandesa 90 millones. 

Conforme detalla el instructor, la cuestión está en que Dotricia es en realidad una Joint Venture "tras la que se esconden los compradores finales que son dos partes", de un lado la holandesa Anline Services, "tras la que se encontrarían Oleguer Pujol y Luis Iglesias Rodríguez-Viña" y de otra, la entidad de Luxemburgo ESS-LUX SARL, que tiene la participación mayoritaria. 

"En conclusión, se desconoce el destino y reparto de estos 90.016.092 euros que salieron del territorio nacional con destino a Dotricia BV, por lo que teniendo conocimiento que detrás de esta sociedad holandesa, a través de Anline Services se encuentran Oleguer Pujol y Luis Iglesias, sometidos a tributación en España, resulta necesario averiguar el destino de dichos fondos, a efectos de poder determinar las cuotas tributarias que les pudieran corresponden por el IRPF, periodo 2015", señala el magistrado. 

Por eso, pide a las autoridades holandesas que requiera los movimientos de cuentas a Dotricia BV y Anline Services para el año 2015, así como los informes de su estado financiero en el mismo periodo.

