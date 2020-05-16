Estás leyendo: El Gobierno anuncia un nueva línea ICO de 20.000 millones para pymes y autónomos

La medida busca inyectar liquidez en las empresas afectadas por el parón de actividad como consecuencia del estado de alarma para frenar el coronavirus. 

Pedro Sánchez, president del Govern espanyol, en roda de premsa. EFE
Pedro Sánchez, president del Govern espanyol, en roda de premsa. EFE

madrid

efe

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este sábado una nueva línea ICO por 20.000 millones de euros para apoyar a pymes y autónomos afectados por el parón de actividad como consecuencia del estado de alarma para frenar la covid-19.

En rueda de prensa en el Palacio de la Moncloa, el presidente ha pedido al sector financiero que sea "dinámico" para que las líneas lleguen a las pymes y a los autónomos. Esta tercera línea ICO, por 20.000 millones, será probada, previsiblemente, por el Consejo de Ministros del martes.

