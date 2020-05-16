madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este sábado una nueva línea ICO por 20.000 millones de euros para apoyar a pymes y autónomos afectados por el parón de actividad como consecuencia del estado de alarma para frenar la covid-19.
En rueda de prensa en el Palacio de la Moncloa, el presidente ha pedido al sector financiero que sea "dinámico" para que las líneas lleguen a las pymes y a los autónomos. Esta tercera línea ICO, por 20.000 millones, será probada, previsiblemente, por el Consejo de Ministros del martes.
