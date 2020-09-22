La quarantena per Covid es reduirà a 10 dies a Catalunya mentre repunta el risc de contagi

El secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, ha anunciat que a partir de la setmana vinent les quarantenes obligatòries es reduiran de 14 a 10 dies per a les persones que tot i donar negatiu en el test PCR hagin tingut un contacte estret amb un cas positiu de Covid-19. Argimon ha explicat que, d'aquesta manera, s'igualaran els dies de quarantena en el cas de negatius i d'aïllament en el cas de positius -ja era de 10 dies- i permetrà ajudar a complir-les millor: "Ja he pres la decisió de reduir la quarantena de contacte estret de 14 a 10 dies", ha dit en declaracions a TV3.

El secretari segueix creient que la millor opció és complir els 14 dies, però creu que la reducció pot ajudar que es compleixin millor aquests tancaments com ja s'ha fet a altres països com Suïssa o Holanda. Fa dies que la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ja va avançar que s'estava plantejant aquesta opció, tot i que això suposarà que hi hagi un percentatge de pacients que podrien acabar la quarantena i encara transmetre la malaltia.

Augmenta el risc de rebrot

En les últimes 24 hores s'han declarat 881 nous casos confirmats per PCR de Covid-19, i ha elevat la xifra total als 131.486. Són 68 positius menys que els informats diumenge. La xifra de casos amb totes les proves és de 155.527 (938 més en les últimes hores). Des de l'inici de la pandèmia han mort 13.250 persones per coronavirus a Catalunya, 6 més que en el darrer balanç. Els ingressats als hospitals pugen en 20 persones i ara són 808, dels quals 135 estan a l'UCI, un més que fa 24 hores.



Segons el Departament de Salut, el risc de rebrot torna a repuntar 18 punts a Catalunya en les darreres 24 hores, arribant fins als 186,86. La velocitat de contagi (Rt) també creix lleugerament fins a 1,13 (+0,13).