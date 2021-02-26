Estás leyendo: Queda en libertad, tras 29 días en prisión, el joven encarcelado por un presunto error judicial

Público
Público
derechos

Queda en libertad, tras 29 días en prisión, el joven encarcelado por un presunto error judicial

El informático J.M. sale de la prisión de Albacete donde permanecía desde el pasado 28 de enero al ser detenido en un control de alcoholemia por una orden de búsqueda y captura para cumplir una condena de un año de prisión por un delito de estafa, sin que el joven supiera que se había celebrado un juicio en su contra.

Centro penitenciario de Albacete
Centro penitenciario de Albacete. Archivo

MADRID

El joven J. M., que llevaba desde el pasado 28 de enero en la prisión de Albacete por un "error judicial", según denuncia su abogado, ha sido puesto en libertad este viernes, según ha podido saber Público. El juzgado de lo Penal número dos de Almería ha decretado su puesta en libertad, mientras se resuelve el incidente de nulidad presentado el pasado 19 de febrero por su letrado, Juan Gonzalo Ospina.

El Ministerio Fiscal ha instado la puesta en libertad de J.M, un informático de 24 años, de Orihuela (Alicante), que tras un control policial en Albacete, el pasado 28 de enero, fue conducido a prisión en virtud de una orden de búsqueda y captura para cumplir una condena firme de 12 meses de prisión por un delito de estafa, al haber eludido el pago de 856 euros por cuatro noches en un hotel de Almería en 2017. Sin embargo, según denuncia su abogado, al joven no se le notificó la apertura de juicio oral en su contra ni tampoco la sentencia, por lo que no sabía el motivo de su encarcelamiento.

El abogado Juan Gonzalo Ospina celebra que su cliente recupere la libertad. "Nuestra gratitud hacia el Ministerio Fiscal por salvaguardar y proteger con la máxima diligencia y urgencia la libertad de nuestro cliente, pues, aún habiendo pasado más de 20 días desde que solicitamos el incidente de nulidad y sin que el juzgado haya resuelto el mismo, ha solicitado su inmediata puesta en libertad".

En su incidente de nulidad incluye Ospina la necesidad de repetir el juicio por el que se le condenó a su cliente a un año de prisión. La vista oral se celebró el 15 de enero de 2020 sin estar el joven presente, le representó un abogado de oficio a petición del tribunal, que jamás intercambió una palabra con J.M., según Ospina. Tras 29 días encarcelado, su letrado dice que "ahora, seguiremos con el mandato de nuestro cliente para depurar las responsabilidades que en su caso , ante estas dilaciones injustificadas en su causa, se hubieran podido producir", dice el letrado.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público