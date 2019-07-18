El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Santiago Pedraz ha rechazado admitir a trámite la querella que presentó Vox contra el expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero por presuntos delitos de colaboración con banda armada, revelación de secretos y omisión del deber de perseguir los delitos durante la negociación que su ejecutivo mantuvo con ETA entre 2005 y 2007, según han confirmado fuentes jurídicas.
El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 1 ha dictado un auto este jueves en el que ratifica los criterio de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional, que informó en contra de abrir diligencias de investigación sobre los hechos denunciados por el partido de Santiago Abascal. En este sentido, el Ministerio Público solicitó que la querella se rechazase al considerar que no hay delito.
Vox registró a finales del mes de junio una querella criminal contra Zapatero denunciando que éste habría alertado de detenciones de etarras en Francia durante la negociación con la banda terrorista, según las actas de la organización incautadas en Francia, a las que tuvo acceso Europa Press.
Según esa documentación, que obra en poder de la Audiencia Nacional, Zapatero reveló al mediador con la banda terrorista que Francia tenía previsto dar un golpe importante a ETA tras la detención de Ramón Sagarzazu a finales de mayo de 2005. Para Vox, este dato prueba la necesidad de acciones judiciales contra el expresidente.
Además denunciaba que Zapatero "era conocedor de que ETA estaba fabricando explosivos tres meses antes del atentado de la Terminal-4 de Barajas y a pesar de ello mantuvo la negociación con la banda terrorista", a la que presuntamente "facilitó información obtenida por los medios de colaboración policiales de las actuaciones que tenía previstas la policía francesa, pudiendo con ello los terroristas evitar su acción". Según la interpretación que hizo el partido de Santiago Abascal de las actas de la negociación entre Moncloa y la organización terrorista, esta información del Gobierno condujo a algunos atentados con posterioridad.
