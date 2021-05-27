Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía pide la inhabilitación para Quim Torra en su segunda causa por los lazos amarillos

El expresident desoyó una orden del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) para que retirara una pancarta de la Generalitat.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. EFE/Andreu Dalmau
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. EFE/Andreu Dalmau.

La Fiscalía pide un año y ocho meses de inhabilitación y una multa de 30.000 euros para el expresidente catalán Quim Torra en su segunda causa por desobediencia, por desoír una orden del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) para que retirara una pancarta con un lazo amarillo de la Generalitat.

En su escrito, el Ministerio Público acusa a Torra de desobediencia por su "incumplimiento desafiante" del ultimátum que el 23 de septiembre de 2019 le dio el TSJC para que retirara del Palau una pancarta que pedía la libertad de los "presos políticos y exiliados", con un lazo amarillo.

Torra dejó la Presidencia de la Generalitat en septiembre de 2020 tras ser condenado a año y medio de inhabilitación por desobediencia, en ese caso por desoír una orden de la Junta Electoral que le ordenaba retirar las pancartas de apoyo a los políticos presos de los edificios públicos en período electoral.

