El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha criticado este viernes al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por "amenazar con aplicar el 155" de nuevo en Catalunya, y le ha pedido que haga una propuesta política para desencallar la situación en Catalunya.
En declaraciones a los medios desde Perpignan (Francia), ha asegurado, sin embargo, que él solo obedecerá lo que le diga el Parlament: "Mi obediencia es al Parlament que es donde radica la soberanía de los catalana. Mi lealtad es al Parlament".
El presidente catalán ha asegurado que sigue apostando por el diálogo con el Gobierno central porque el Govern "no se levantará nunca de una mesa de negociación", y ha confiado en reunirse de nuevo con Sánchez en octubre.
Habrá ampliación
