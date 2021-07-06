Más Madrid pedirá al Gobierno central que presente un recurso de inconstitucionalidad contra la reforma de la Ley de Radio Televisión Madrid (RTVM) del PP, que se aprobará previsiblemente el jueves en Pleno, debido a la abstención de Vox.

"Este jueves se va a perpetrar el ataque contra nuestro ente público Telemadrid. No sabemos exactamente qué le molesta al Gobierno de la señora Ayuso. Puede ser que en vez de tener un director que es profesional no es un lacayo o igual le molesta que un ente público funcione", ha criticado en la rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Portavoces, en la Asamblea de Madrid.

En este sentido, ha avanzado que van a poner "todas las herramientas" a su alcance para impedir dicha "agresión" a RTVM y por ello van a solicitar al Gobierno de España que presente un recurso en el Tribunal Constitucional con medidas cautelares para que no se lleve a cabo "esta aberración legislativa".

"No queremos más 'teleayusos'. No queremos más 'teles del PP'. Queremos una televisión profesional, en la que se pueda preguntar a una presidenta lo que sea y una televisión que asegure que su Dirección no está movida por los hilos de Génova 13", ha sentenciado.

Además, ha avanzado que están viendo la viabilidad de mandar un escrito al Defensor del Pueblo por lo que consideran "un antojo y un capricho" de la presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y algo que va contra el derecho que tienen los madrileños "a la información".