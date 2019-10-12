Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Día de la Hispanidad Rafa Hernando culpa al "gafe" Sánchez del incidente del paracaidista del 12-O

"Todo mi apoyo y admiración para el cabo 1º Luis Fernando Pozo. Él no tiene culpa alguna, cuando en la tribuna está presente un presidente en funciones como Sánchez, que todo el mundo sabe que es 'gafe'", ha subrayado Hernando en una publicación en su cuenta de Twitter.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
El candidato del Partido Popular al Senado por Almería, Rafael Hernando. - EUROPA PRESS

El candidato del Partido Popular al Senado por Almería, Rafael Hernando. - EUROPA PRESS

El senador del PP de Almería Rafael Hernando ha señalado que el paracaidista que portaba la bandera de España este sábado en el desfile con motivo del Día de la Fiesta Nacional en Madrid "no tiene culpa alguna" y ha achacado el incidente al "gafe" del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez.

"Todo mi apoyo y admiración para el cabo 1º Luis Fernando Pozo. Él no tiene culpa alguna, cuando en la tribuna está presente un presidente en funciones como Sánchez, que todo el mundo sabe que es 'gafe'", ha subrayado Hernando en una publicación en su cuenta de Twitter.

Al inicio del desfile el paracaidista encargado de descender con la enseña nacional, el cabo primero Luis Fernando Pozo, se ha quedado enganchado de una farola sobre una de las tribunas de invitados y ha tenido que ser rescatado por un vehículo-grúa VAMTAC del Ejército de Tierra.

El incidente ha quedado en un susto y el militar no ha sufrido lesiones pese al fuerte golpe y haber permanecido durante unos minutos colgado de la farola. Tanto él como el paracaidista que ejercía de guía -con casi 1.000 saltos de experiencia- han sido saludados al finalizar el desfile por el Rey, la Reina y el presidente del Gobierno en funciones. El cabo primero Pozo ha recibido emocionado este reconocimiento.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad