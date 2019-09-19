Los diputados Yolanda Díaz, de Galicia en Común, Antón Gómez-Reino, de En Marea, Rafa Mayoral, de Podemos, y Ángela Rodríguez de En Marea, por "atentado contra la autoridad" durante una concentración frente al Congreso para exigir la paralización del cierre de las plantas de Avilés y A Coruña.
Según avanza La Sexta y ha podido confirmar Público, los magistrados tendrán que ir a declarar después de que el juzgado de Instrucción número 25 de Madrid los haya citado como imputados por haberse dirigido hacia los manifestantes con gestos ostensibles para "incitarles" a saltarse la vallas el pasado 28 de marzo. En esta concentración hubo cargas policiales y un trabajador fue detenido.
Además, la acusación señala que la diputada Yolanda Díaz rompió el vallado, arengó a la gente y empujó a policías para que no detuvieran a manifestantes. Varios trabajadores de Alcoa y dos dirigentes sindicales de CCOO también se encuentran imputados. Pero los dirigentes de Unidas Podemos han negado en rueda de prensa desde el Congreso que se produjeran estos hechos y han mostrado su solidaridad con los trabajadores.
Los diputados están aforados por el Tribunal Supremo por lo que desde Unidas Podemos apuntan que la magistrada, Raquel Robles, carece de competencias para citarles como imputados. Según el grupo confederal, la jueza debería haber pedido información sobre los hechos al Congreso y solicitar el preceptivo suplicatorio. De hecho, Rafa Mayoral ha pedido que el ministro de Interior debe "rendir cuentas" por lo que denuncia como una policía y persecución política.
"El procedimiento es irregular de principio a fin", insistió Mayoral durante la rueda de prensa. "No podemos ir a declarar", explicó el diputado haciendo hincapié en el procedimiento que se debe seguir para los aforados.
