Rajoy se cita en una marisquería coruñesa con Florentino Pérez, Feijóo y el director de 'ABC'

Al parecer, esta reunión se ha repetido en los últimos años. Asimismo, Bieito Rubido es el encargado de organizar la comida en el restaurante Badulaque, ubicado en el pueblo donde su hermano Leopoldo Rubido fue alcalde durante 32 años.

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, junto al presidentes de ACS y del Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, en el palco del estadio Santiago Bernabéu. EFE/Chema Moya/Archivo

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy se citó el pasado jueves con el presidente de ACS y del Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez; el presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; y el director de ABC, Bieito Rubido, en una marisquería de la localidad coruñesa de Cedeira, según ha informado El Confidencial.

Al parecer, según señala este medio, esta reunión se ha repetido en los últimos años. Asimismo, Rubido es el encargado de organizar la comida en el restaurante Badulaque, ubicado en el pueblo donde su hermano Leopoldo Rubido fue alcalde durante 32 años.

Los cuatro comensales estuvieron alrededor de cuatro horas y media en la marisquería. Hasta el momento, no se saben detalles de lo que hablaron durante su cita veraniega.

