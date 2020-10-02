El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy ha revelado este viernes que no le llegó ninguna multa por salir durante el confinamiento y ha confesado que al final se tuvo que comprar una bicicleta estática para hacer deporte. "No me ha llegado ninguna multa", ha resaltado, para añadir que él intenta cumplir la ley.

Así se ha pronunciado Rajoy al inicio del debate sobre la respuesta de Europa a la pandemia que ha organizado el Foro La Toja en Pontevedra. El expresidente ha compartido mesa con el exprimer ministro italiano Enrico Letta, el politólogo Ivan Krastev, e Ignacio Torreblanca, director e investigador principal del Consejo Europeo de Relaciones Exteriores.

Rajoy ha señalado que al principio de la pandemia había una situación de "sorpresa e ignorancia" ante el coronavirus y en España se decía que "no había que preocuparse". Después, ha proseguido, llegó una etapa de "mucha preocupación" ante el número de contagios y fallecidos. De hecho, ha dicho que todos conocen a personas que han "pasado por esta pesadilla".

"Ahora, estamos en la incertidumbre, cuándo se va a terminar esto, hemos estado confinados, podremos hacer deporte... Yo me tuve que comprar una bicicleta estática. No se podía ni hacer deporte", ha confesado el expresidente del Gobierno.

"Yo intento cumplir la ley"

Al ser preguntado entonces si le llegó la multa por saltarse el confinamiento durante el estado de alarma por salir a hacer deporte, ha respondido negativamente. "No me ha llegado la multa. Yo intento cumplir la ley", ha enfatizado.

Dicho esto, Rajoy ha indicado que "esas cosas", en alusión a la tramitación de esa posible sanción, "corresponde a la administración competente" de la que el no forma parte, según ha precisado con cierta ironía. "Pero no me ha llegado ninguna multa", ha resaltado.