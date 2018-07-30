El exvicepresidente del Gobierno Rodrigo Rato ha negado este lunes el presunto blanqueo de capitales a través de sociedades en el exterior que le atribuye la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil ya que, ha dicho, no ha cometido ningún delito "ni fiscal, ni de otro tipo".
El ex director gerente del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) ha insistido en que en los últimos meses "se ha tenido que reconocer" que no ha cometido fraude fiscal alguno en el extranjero cuando inicialmente "cifraban la cantidad en 8,5 millones de euros".
Rato, que sólo ha respondido a preguntas de su abogado, ha cargado contra lo que considera una "búsqueda constante de cualquier delito" que justifique su detención, en abril de 2015, basada en una "denuncia acreditadamente falsa" de la entonces directora de la Oficina Antifraude, dependiente de Hacienda, Margarita García-Valdecasas, y su equipo.
"Los datos veraces siempre estuvieron a disposición de la Agencia Tributaria, que prefirió ignorarlos para poder detenerme", ha asegurado el expresidente de Bankia, que ha criticado que después de tres años de pesquisas en los que se ha descartado el alzamiento de bienes inicial, todavía no haya un informe definitivo que determine las cuantías de los presuntos delitos fiscales.
