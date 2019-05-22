Público
Bankia Rato se sentará en el banquillo por cobrar comisiones de la publicidad de Bankia

Lo harán también otras doce personas por presunto delito de corrupción entre particulares en los contratos publicitarios de las empresas Publicis y Zenith con Bankia.

Rodrigo Rato en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

El juzgado de Instrucción número 31 de Madrid ha abierto este miércoles juicio oral contra el exvicepresidente del Gobierno Rodrigo Rato y otras doce personas por presunto delito de corrupción entre particulares en los contratos publicitarios de las empresas Publicis y Zenith con Bankia.

Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, el juez requiere una fianza de 4,5 millones de euros a cada uno de los procesados (58,7 millones en total), entre los que se encuentran, además de quienes fueran directivos de las compañías de publicidad en el momento de la creación de Bankia, la secretaria personal de Rato, Teresa Arellano, y los supuestos testaferros del exministro, Alberto Portuondo y Miguel Ángel Montero.

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción pide cuatro años de prisión para el exvicepresidente del Gobierno y multa de 2,5 millones de euros por haber decidido "sacar provecho económico" para favorecer a Zenith y Publicis a cambio de comisiones por importe de dos millones de euros. De esta cantidad, según la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, Rato personalmente había percibido 835.024 euros a través de Kradonara 2001, considerada epicentro de su entramado societario.

