Real Madrid La Audiencia de Madrid absuelve a Xabi Alonso de tres delitos contra Hacienda

El exfutbolista ha salido indemne del proceso, en el que se negó a alcanzar ningún trato para admitir su culpabilidad con la Fiscalía, que solicitaba dos años y medio de prisión.  

El exjugador del Real Madrid Xabi Alonso sale este martes en la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid, donde es juzgado por presuntamente defraudar a Hacienda. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

La Audiencia de Madrid ha absuelto al exfutbolista y actual entrenador del filial de la Real Sociedad, Xabi Alonso, de tres delitos contra la Hacienda Pública en los ejercicios de 2010, 2011 y 2012 por los que la Fiscalía le pedía dos años y medio de prisión.

La Audiencia ha notificado este martes el fallo de la sentencia,en la que se pronunica en contra de la postural del fiscal al determinar que todo resultó ajustado al régimen fiscal. En la sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, se exime de responsabilidad penal por los hechos por los que venía siendo acusado a Alonso y los otros dos encausados. 

Se trata de su asesor fiscal Iván Zaldúa e Ignasi Maestre, entonces administrador de una sociedad radicada en Madeira (Portugal), a la que Alonso presuntamente cedió sus derechos de imagen en 2009. La sentencia es recurrible ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid.

El exjugador nunca quiso llegar a un acuerdo con el Ministerio Público en el juicio, que se celebró el pasado 9 de octubre. Xabi Alonso defendió que "siempre" ha pagado lo que le tocaba, alegando que su asesor fiscal le planteó crear una sociedad para la cesión de derechos de imagen al ser "una práctica habitual".

